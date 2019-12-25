Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has been commended for its emphasis on rehabilitation of inmates through life skills training programmes as opposed to punishment.

Assistant Bulawayo Central District Development Coordinator, Ms Chipo Kavu said this during a graduation ceremony of 36 Bulawayo Prison inmates on Friday. The inmates had completed a one-week life skills training programme held in partnership with the Virtuous Women’s Institute.

The prisoners were trained on how to make pine gel, dish washing soap, washing powder, paraffin, shoe polish, and toilet dip. They were also taught how to make bead bags, key holders, earrings and necklaces among other products.

A total of 20 ZPCS officers also underwent similar training.

Ms Kavu commended the ZPCS for partnering with the Virtuous Women’s Institute to impart life changing skills to the prisoners, saying it is in line with ZPCS mission statement that emphasises rehabilitation of inmates and not punishment.

She said the skills will promote the re-integration of the inmates into the society as they will be able to earn a decent life after prison.

“I am greatly humbled to grace this day where you are graduating after having undergone life changing skills. I am told you are now able to make pine gel, dish washer, bead bags, key holders, earrings, necklaces and many more products using the skills that you have acquired from the Virtuous Women’s Institute within a short space of time,” she said.

“Your graduation today augurs very well with the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service’s mission. This shows that prisons are now correctional centres and not punitive centres as they used to be.”

Ms Kavu urged the graduates to utilise the new skills to change their lives.