Crime Reporter

Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga has assured the nation that adequate officers have been deployed to ensure peace and order prevail during this festive season.

In his Christmas message yesterday, Comm-Gen Matanga urged motorists to be responsible.

“I urge motorists not to drink and drive and avoid speeding, especially considering the state of some of our roads and the volume of traffic which is currently experienced on major highways.

“Some roads are also under construction and as such drivers should proceed with caution.

“Above all, motorists should be observant and be on the lookout for animals, pedestrians and other obstacles.

“My office has implored police officers to take stern action against touts and people hanging precariously on the back of commuter omnibuses or mushikashika vehicles. Commuter omnibus drivers who allow this conduct will also be held accountable,” he said.

He urged Public Service Vehicle operators to be exemplary.

“They should not overload their vehicles and stick to the stipulated loads in terms of a vehicle’s carrying capacity. All defective vehicles will be impounded by the police.

“May I therefore urge motorists to cooperate with police officers at various check points and roadblocks. Drivers should reduce speed and stop whenever they are directed by police officers to do so. It is an offence for anyone to drive past a police checkpoint, disregarding police signals to stop,” Comm-Gen Matanga said.

He added, “Police officers will also be conducting patrols in all residential, industrial areas and places where the public will be gathered during the holiday. Let us all be crime conscious and alert during the holiday.”