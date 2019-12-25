Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

SKIPPERS from Mpopoma won the 2019 Bulawayo Social Soccer League (BSSL) Champion of Champions title by edging rivals Stars FC 1-0 at Desert Stadium on Unity Day.

The Champion of Champions title serves as the season shutdown and is contested by winners of Pool A and B.

Stars won Pool A, while Skippers were champions in Pool B.

There was a hive of activity when the two rivals collided and it took a Clement Vheremu extra-time strike to separate them.

BSSL chairman Ntandoyenkosi Sibindi said: “We are pleased to have brought the curtain down on what has been a very competitive season. I would like to congratulate the winners. l think both teams gave us a very good show. It has been a very eventful year and l believe the season has been a huge success.

“Going forward there are a number of teams that have expressed interest in joining the league, which is a big positive for us. The challenge that we have faced has been the limited number of stadia for teams to play. Most teams are sharing venues; a situation that has been a limitation to the league’s growth.

“We will continue to work towards ensuring that the league enjoys good relations with society and the business community.”