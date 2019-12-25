Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

FORMER Warriors, Zimbabwe Saints and Dynamos star midfielder, Ronald “Gidiza” Sibanda has called on young footballers to take football seriously as the sport has evolved to become a profession.

Gidiza was speaking at the inaugural Abanqobi Investments-sponsored soccer tournament at Lochard, Insiza District where he was the guest of honour.

Abanqobi Investments, is a Bulawayo based company that is into construction and security, held the tournament to celebrate the festive season and give back to the community.

“I am honoured to be here today. I must say l was impressed with the talent that was on display here today. I can assure you that a number of players we saw here will go places with football if they take it seriously.

‘‘Personally, l made a name for myself and managed to be where l am today because of football. Even after retirement football is still taking me places. l would like to also thank the sponsors for coming up with this noble idea which can go a long way in ensuring that this province produces the next big names in football.

‘‘There are a few boys that l saw here that l will try and help out to ensure that they get the much needed exposure.

“I would like to urge all players to take the sport seriously as it can set up a successful future for them. Football has moved from just being a mere sport, it is now a profession in which someone can earn a good living. The key to one being a successful footballer is to be disciplined and take the game seriously,” Sibanda said.

Other former footballers names who graced the occasion included, legend Zenzo Moyo, Gift Lunga (junior) and Voster Chitema.

Zifa Southern Region board member Fiso Siziba said: “It is always pleasing to see people coming back to support football at grassroots level because this is where everything starts. It will be nice to see more business people investing in football like Abanqobi Investments,” said Siziba.

Abanqobi Investments director Phila Msipha pledged to make next year’s edition “bigger and better.”

“Our desire is to have some of these footballers growing to become stars and be able to make a living through soccer. We invited legends to the tournament so that they give motivational speeches. Next year, we promise to make this tournament bigger and better,” said Msipha.

Meanwhile, Juveniles beat Liverpool 1-0 to win the men’s soccer tournament, while Siyazama won 24-18 against Lochard 3 to lift the netball crown.

Football results

Pool B Siyazama 0-0 Swallows, Juveniles 3-0 Swallows, Juveniles 1-0 Siyazama

Pool A Liverpool 1-1 Young Stars, Young Stars 1-0 12 Stars, 12 Stars 6-0 Liverpool

Final Juvenile 1-0 Liverpool – @ZililoR