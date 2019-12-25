Sports Reporter

THE late prominent Highlanders FC supporter and one of Bulawayo’s socialites Thabani Ncube will be buried at Athlone cemetery tomorrow.

Ncube (44), also a founding member of Highlanders Clubhouse based Izinsizwa social soccer club, died last Saturday at his Bellevue home after succumbing to hypertension.

Makhosi Sibanda, the family spokesperson said the body of his uncle will lie in state at his home tonight. “The burial is on Boxing Day at Athlone. The programme starts tomorrow when we collect the body from the funeral parlour for a night vigil to be held at his home, 92 Gladstone Road Bellevue.

The late Thabani Ncube The late Thabani Ncube

“On Boxing Day, the service will be start at 8am and then we should leave for Athlone at 10am,” said Sibanda.

According to Sibanda, Ncube, popularly known as Funky started his primary education 1981 at Gwanda’s Mount Cassalet Primary School. He then proceeded to Waterford Primary in 1982 for his second grade after the family moved to Bulawayo.

Ncube went to Milton High School in 1988 for secondary education and sat for his O’Level in 1991. At tertiary level, he enrolled in Marketing at the Bulawayo Polytechnic in 1992 and successfully completed his studies three years later.

He expanded his knowledge in the marketing field through further training he attended in the neighbouring South Africa at an institution in Rooderport.

Ncube, who hardly missed Highlanders games ventured into self-sustaining entrepreneurship in 1999, distinguishing himself as a “sweet-tongued” trader. Besides Highlanders, Ncube was also a staunch Liverpool fan.

He is survived by his wife and three children.

Mourners are gathered at 92 Gladstone, Bellevue. up