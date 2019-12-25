Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world.

Its commemoration involves the nativity of Jesus and is celebrated through gift-giving, family and other social gatherings, symbolic decoration, feasting and even weddings for some.

Families travel to their rural homes while some visit resort areas for merry-making where traditionally, special meals and braais are prepared.

However, there is a section of the needy members of the society who cannot afford a decent meal on any day of the year let alone on Christmas Day.

Tourism and hospitality industry players in Victoria Falls made sure they put a cheer on the faces of the vulnerable and disadvantaged members of the resort town’s community.

Between last week and yesterday, hotels and tour operators including the Victoria Falls Municipality have been literally competing to take care of orphans, street kids and the elderly by giving them meals, goodies as well as taking them for boat cruises.

The festive mood started with the switching on of Christmas lights at Sawanga Mall last week.

On Friday Shearwater Adventures and Bush Cuisine Into Africa separately took 15 elderly persons from Chinotimba Old People’s Home on a lunch boat cruise.

The elderly comprised seven men and eight women who all could not hide their excitement as they were treated to an early and late lunch by the two companies.

The Shearwater Adventures boat cruise was at 11AM while Bush Cuisine’s cruise was at 1.30PM.

Speaking during the boat cruise, Victoria Falls deputy mayor Councillor Patricia Mwale called on every citizen to remember vulnerable and needy members of the society during the festive season and help them in their socio-economic livelihoods.

She urged other corporate and citizens to emulate the two companies in giving back to the community.

“I would like to thank Shearwater Adventures for preparing such a lovely day the elderly. This is not the first time they are doing this and we urge everyone to emulate this,” she said.

Hwange Rural District Councillor for Ward 19 Mathew Muleya, who is also a Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority senior wildlife officer facilitated that the elderly go on the cruise without paying parks fees.

Shearwater Adventures spokesperson Mr Clement Mukwasi said: “We should try to promote our senior citizens by ensuring their active participation and inclusiveness in social and political life. The elderly are valuable contributors to the society hence we should be compelled to provide for them.”

Bush Cuisine operations manager Mr Howard Gamure said the boat cruise was meant to afford the elderly a rare festive experience.

“We do this every year for underprivileged members of the society. Last year we had a Christmas party for orphans in Zambia and this year we decided to take the elderly for the cruise to offer them an experience as we give back to the community,” said Mr Gamure.

Bush Cuisine, just like Shearwater Adventures, has interests in Zimbabwe and Zambia.

During the cruise, one of the elderly, 96-year-old Mrs Sofia Kanama left many in stitches when she posed as a tour guide explaining safety measures in the event of a crocodile attack.

On Saturday it was the municipality’s turn to launch the Meal Kitchen initiative and 2020 Mayor’s Cheer Fund with a lunch for the disadvantaged at OK Supermarket car park.

About 50 disadvantaged children were treated to different kinds of food at a lunch jointly provided by OK Supermarket, Kingdom Hotel, Victoria Falls Hotel, Wild Horizons and Anju Nathoo’s Seventh Heaven Foods.

Victoria Falls Mayor Clr Somveli Dlamini who was guest of honour said it is the community’s responsibility to take care of the needy.

“The Mayor’s Cheer Fund reaffirms its commitment to helping the community in any way possible. Our wish is to pool about $150 000 and I urge you all to join hands towards realisation of a community full of love,” said Clr Dlamini.

Some companies and organizations have started donating towards the Cheer Fund.

Kingdom Hotel took the cheer to rural Chisuma on Sunday when over 100 villagers, including the disadvantaged were fed on hotel food amid song and dance.

Yesterday Elephant Hills provided lunch for 23 orphaned and vulnerable children from Rose of Charity at the hotel.

The 23 kids were transported to the hotel together with the home’s founder Mrs Simangele Khumalo-Moyo where they were fed buffet meals before spending the day dancing it out to welcome Christmas Day. There were several children’s games associated with Christmas.

Elephant Hills guest and public relations executive Mrs Nomsa Dzambo said: “We are happy to have the kids at the hotel. They are such a joy to watch and they bring back good memories of childhood as we give them a Christmas cheer.”[email protected],