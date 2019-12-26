The Next Einstein Forum and Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) are partnering to host a NEF Investor Meetup which will offer African social entrepreneurs an opportunity to get their hands on a $125 000 prize pool across five categories.

The objective of this meetup is to support some of the exceptional African science entrepreneurs (Sciencepreneurs) with pitch preparation and investment readiness sessions and thereafter, connect them to investors. These sessions will take the form of a bootcamp and are scheduled to hold before the NEF Global Gatherings in March 2020; the largest science and innovation gatherings on the African continent. CcHub

What will be the benefit for Entrepreneurs?

Scientists will gain knowledge of how they create and deliver value Gain a deep understanding of how to transition from lab to market Be prepped on pitch preparation & investment readiness Have an understanding of funding options & valuations Be connected to investors at the NEF Global Gatherings in Nairobi, Kenya Pitch your idea for a chance to win $25,000 per category [AfDB High 5s]. Beyond the winning prize per category, startups will be matched with investors for a chance to raise funding. Receive a free ticket and accommodation to attend the NEF Global Gatherings in Nairobi Kenya in March 2020; the largest science and innovation gatherings on the African continent.

What is NEF & CcHub looking for

To qualify for the investor forum your solutions should meet one of AfDB’s High 5s:

Integrate Africa

Light up & power Africa

Feed Africa

Industrialize Africa

Integrate & improve the quality of life for the people of Africa

Your solutions should also meet the following:

Adequately researched problem with a clear picture of the target segment it affects The solution should be at the idea stage or MVP stage [proven/tested scientific solutions] Early-stage companies and scientists interested in commercializing their solution The innovation/ breakthrough idea could be from an individual or an existing company. It must improve on an existing process or be completely new [i.e. hasn’t been done in the Sciencepreneur’s region/ in Africa]

Who is eligible for

Be a holder of a passport from an African country Africans/people of African descent living on the continent Be 42 years of age or less as of 31 December 2019 You are passionate about raising Africa’s profile in STEM globally You are able to clearly present your work to an audience in English or French Hold a Bsc/MSc/ PhD in a field of science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics or the Social Sciences Available to travel from March 5 to March 13, 2020

If you’re interested in participating in the NEF Investor Meetup you can apply here

PS: Deadline for applications is 30 December 2019