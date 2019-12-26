Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

POLICE have warned members of the public to desist from criminal behaviour during the Victoria Falls Carnival and Mapopoma Festival both due this Sunday.

The three-day carnival in its ninth edition will begin with a train party on Sunday followed by a concert at the Victoria Falls Primary School on Monday. A New Year’s Unity concert will be staged at the same venue on New Year’s Eve.

Also kicking off at the same time on Sunday is the three-day Mapopoma Festival at Chinotimba Stadium where a number of local artistes will perform.

Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said there will be heavy police presence on the roads and public areas during the two events.

She urged members of the public, both local and foreign, to be cautious on the roads while partying so as to keep Victoria Falls as the destination of choice for future festivities.

“As security authorities, we’re appealing to members of the public who’ll be travelling to the resort town and other areas during this festive season to ensure that they are safe on the road.

“They should pull off the road if they feel tired while driving long distances, lookout for animals and avoid speeding. We want everyone to drive to arrive,” Chief Insp Makonese said.

She said criminals take advantage of such gatherings hence the need for members of the public to be alert .

“Our message therefore is that people should secure all valuables, lock cars and houses by using target hardening techniques as well as putting their houses under police supervision. We don’t want people who will drink to disturb others,” said Insp Makonese.

She said even international visitors should also be vigilant, not because Zimbabwe is a crime zone, but to make sure their valuables and themselves are safe.

“Let’s have a peaceful festive season which is crime and accident free,” she said. — @ncubeleon