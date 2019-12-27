Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

A total of 35 babies were born on Christmas Day at Bulawayo’s two main public hospitals, Mpilo Central Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH).

Mater Dei Hospital did not record any births.

The largest number of babies were born at Mpilo Central Hospital which recorded 21 babies, an increase from the 20 babies which the hospital delivered last year while UBH recorded a total of 14 babies. When a Chronicle news crew visited the hospitals yesterday, the officials said most mothers and the babies were in good health.

Both hospitals had more boys compared to girls this year which officials said had not happened for a number of years now. Mpilo Central Hospital Acting Public Relations Officer, Mr Peter Mthabisi Ndlovu said of the 21 babies, 13 were boys.

“We had 15 normal deliveries and six Caesarean sections. The biggest baby boy weighed 3,92kg and was delivered through Caesarean section,” he said.

UBH Senior Nursing Officer Sithembile Makhuyana said of the 14 Christmas babies, eight were boys.

She said the six girls included a set of twins.

Sister Makhuyana said the biggest baby weighed 3,92kg and was born through normal delivery.

“We had two Caesarean section deliveries and 12 normal deliveries,” said Sister Makhuyana. — @michellzvanyanyan2