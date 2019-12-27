Court Reporter

A BULAWAYO woman is suing Matabeleland North provincial development coordinator Ms Latiso Dlamini for $500 000 in damages for allegedly engaging in an adulterous relationship with her husband of 21 years.

The aggrieved woman, Mrs Siboniso Lesley Maseko (nee Gumede) is accusing her rival Ms Dlamini of Khumalo suburb in Bulawayo, of having a love affair with her husband Brigadier-General Simo Maseko.

Mrs Maseko said their marriage was solemnised in terms of Chapter 5:11 of the Marriages Act on December 20 in 1998.

Mrs Maseko, through her lawyer Mr Godfrey Nyoni of Moyo and Nyoni Law Firm, filed summons at the Bulawayo High Court citing Ms Dlamini as a defendant.

In papers before the court, Mrs Maseko said she discovered that Ms Dlamini and Brig-Gen Maseko have been seeing each other since 2017.

She said the two suspected lovers would meet at the defendant’s house among other secluded places.

“On diverse occasions and at various places including but not limited to Ms Dlamini’s place of residence, the defendant committed and still continues to commit adultery with my husband, Simo Maseko,” said Mrs Maseko.

She said despite Ms Dlamini being aware of their marriage, she remains defiant.

“I have further demanded that the defendant desists from continuing with her adulterous affair with my husband. Despite such demands, the defendant has continued with her actions,” said Mrs Maseko.

Mr Nyoni said as a result of Ms Dlamini’s actions, his client has suffered damages amounting to $500 000.

“As a result of the defendant’s actions, plaintiff has suffered damages for contumelia in the sum of $300 000. My client has furthermore suffered damages for loss of comfort, society, companionship and services of her husband in the sum of $200 000,” he said.

Mr Nyoni said Mrs Maseko wants the $500 000 to be paid with an interest of five percent calculated from the date of issue of summons to the date of full payment.

She also wants the court to order Ms Dlamini to pay the legal costs she incurred.

Ms Dlamini is yet to respond.