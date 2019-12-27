Sports Reporter

HUNDREDS of people thronged Athlone Cemetery in Bulawayo yesterday for the burial of prominent Highlanders Footbal Club fan and city socialite Thabani Ncube.

A line-up of speakers spoke glowingly of Ncube, who collapsed and died on December 21 at the age of 44, describing him as a kind and loving family man and friend.

Highlanders board member Elkana Dube said Ncube epitomised a typical Bosso supporter and challenged other fans to abstain from acts of violent that Ncube detested.

“He was a very organised and decent man who always made sure that wherever he was there was peace, and we hope that every Highlanders fan learnt something from him.

“His interpersonal relationship was out of this world. He was exemplary, stood against hooliganism and wanted sport to be the winner.

“He loved Highlanders and my prayer is that Bosso supporters take note of Ncube’s good deeds and be good Highlanders ambassadors,” Dube said.

Zifa Southern Region board member Fiso Siziba, chairperson of the disciplinary committee of the Golden Oldies Soccer League in which Ncube’s team Izinsizwa plays, described him as a champion of truth.

“I loved the way he would stand for the truth regardless of whether you were his friend or not. He didn’t see a difference in opinion as a reason to fight. He loved football, loved socialising with people and spoke the truth,” said Siziba.

Earlier during a funeral service at his home in Bellevue, Ncube’s nephew Makhosi Sibanda said his uncle was a humble man, a helper to every member of the family and strangers.

“He was an open, free spirited man who lived his life to the fullest.

“He was a builder and loved to see people living harmoniously,” Sibanda said.

Dumisile Sibanda said her uncle was a parent to everyone and was always prepared to assist in solving whatever problems they had.

Speaking on behalf of the children, Shanelle Cassim said Ncube showed them love as a father.

Childhood friend Nqobani Mthethwa said Ncube lived an exemplary life among his peers and recorded firsts in getting a job, buying a car and getting married to become an inspiration to his friends.

Izinsizwa chairman Njabulo Nyathi said the team will miss Ncube’s managerial skills, as he went beyond football matters and formed deeper friendship with teammates.

Gxilile Mkhwebu broke down as he narrated how they had made plans for Ncube to accompany him to pay lobola for his wife on December 21 only to receive news of his passing on that very morning.

Former Highlanders goalkeepers coach Cosmas “Tsano” Zulu, who is now at Ngezi Platinum Stars, said: “You can’t talk about Highlanders or any other team without the mention of supporters like Thabani Ncube.”

Among eminent people that attended Ncube’s burial were Supreme Court judge Justice Nicholas Mathonsi, Bulawayo City executive member Horace Ndubiwa, former Zifa vice-president and Highlanders president Ndumiso Gumede, Bosso board member Cosmos Sikhosana and Highlanders treasurer Donald Ndebele.

Former Highlanders’ players Douglas “British” Mloyi, Noel Cele and Sizabantu Khoza, ex-Zimbabwe Saints player and coach Philemon Dangarembwa and former CID Matabeleland Region commander Ngonidzashe Paradzai also attended.

Ncube is survived by his wife and three children.