Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE stage is warming for the ninth edition of the annual Victoria Falls Carnival which kicks off on Sunday with organisers slashing ticket prices for locals.

The Carnival starts with the train bush party and ends with the popular crossover night Unity Concert on December 31 at Victoria Falls Primary School.

One of the organisers of the event, Brent Williamson said ticket sales are moving well with the setting up of the stage having started yesterday.

“Work on the stage has started and the equipment has arrived. Tickets are moving and we expect the event to be bigger and better compared to previous years,” said Williamson.

He said they expect about 7 000 carnivalistas especially considering they have some of the best headliners including DJ Maphorisa, AKA and Shekkinah.

Williamson said locals will enjoy a 20 percent discount on tickets as a way of encouraging them to be part of the event.

He urged people to dress in traditional African fabrics, paint their faces and bring masks for the train party.

The carnival organisers have also asked the Immigration Department to open the Victoria Falls and Kazungula border posts for 24 hours on New Year’s Eve for the convenience of patrons from Zambia. – @ncubeleon.