Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

The Chicken Inn couple, Makhosana Mguni and Belinda Nyoni yesterday declared their love and commitment as they started off their journey as husband and wife at the Grand Vista in Bulawayo.

Witnessed by friends, relatives and workmates, the wedding which was conducted under the hashtags #iCoupleYabantu and #MakhoWedsBelinda had a strong 20- member wedding party.

Makho was accompanied to the front by his twin brother Makhosi amid cheering from guests. It was a serene moment when Belinda, wearing an all-white ballroom wedding gown with a long trail completed by a vial, walked down the aisle.

Makho, dressed in a three-piece baby blue suit with brown shoes, was all smiles as he received his wife from her father.

Belinda’s cousin – Morris Dube who was standing in for the father, asked Makho to take care of her.

For their honeymoon, the couple will be going to Victoria Falls courtesy of Chicken Inn.

This marriage was a culmination of years of love. Last year on December 26, the couple’s journey to the wedding started when Makho went on bended knee and asked Belinda for her hand in marriage. His gesture captured at Bulawayo’s Chicken Inn Drive Through gained them overnight fame. This was after that simple expression of love and affection by Makho went viral on social media.