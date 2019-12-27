WhatsApp beta users are now getting a first glimpse at a new feature that will allow group admins to automatically remove messages after a certain amount of time.

It seems the feature will initially only be available in group chats and the most apparent reason for having such a feature would be to either save on space or discuss “sensitive” content that will only be available for a limited time.

It’s not clear if these groups will disable screenshots but it would make sense for such a restriction to be placed unless of course WhatsApp’s development team only sees it as a storage-solution and not a privacy feature similar to Snapchat.