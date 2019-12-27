Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Cairo, Egypt

FC PLATINUM venture into the lion’s den to face Ahl Ahly this evening hoping to perform a Houdin act in their third Caf Champions League Group B game.

The Zimbabwe champions are bottom of Group B after two rounds of matches and face an Ahl Ahly side that has been invincible at home and have only been defeated once in the present Caf Champions League.

The Egyptians were beaten 1-0 by Arab rivals Étoile Du Sahel in the opening match of the Caf Champions League campaign, the same day FC Platinum succumbed 1-2 to Al Hilal of Sudan in Khartoum.

But for Pure Platinum Play, who bagged their third Castle Lager PSL cup a fortnight ago, the seemingly invincible nature of their opponents does not worry them a bit as they went for a tour of the famous Egyptian Pyramids about 50km away.

According to national geographic.com, the Giza Pyramids, built to endure an eternity, have done just that. The monumental tombs are relics of Egypt’s Old Kingdom era and were constructed some 4 500 years ago.

Egypt’s pharaohs expected to become gods in the afterlife. To prepare for the next world they erected temples to the gods and massive pyramid tombs for themselves, filled with all the things each ruler would need to guide and sustain himself in the next world.

Like the Pharaohs, FC Platinum are keen to conquer and coach Lizwe Sweswe says now that the pressure of defending their league title is over, they are fully focused on writing another piece of history, albeit on the continent.

“Not really giving any excuses for the two losses in this competition, but I want to believe that the pressure the boys had of defending the league title and also doing well in the Champions League might have been too much. But now that this is done and dusted, that load is off our shoulders, “ said Sweswe.

He said they have been working on improving their conversion rate, which has also been telling in the two matches.

“We have been creating chances, but failing to convert them while our opponents have been able to utilise the few chances they get, so we have been working hard on that aspect while also making sure we are alert at the back,” he said.

The Zimbabwe champions conducted their final training session at the match venue, the Al Salam Stadium, last night.

The two sides will clash again in the return leg at Barbourfields Stadium on January 11 before Sudanese side Al Hilal come for the return leg at the same venue a week later.

Pure Platinum Play wrap up their campaign with an away trip to Étoile Du Sahel of Tunisia at the end of next month.