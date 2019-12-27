Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Under-17 girls’ football team is expected in camp today to start preparations for the Under-17 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Botswana next month.

Fifa has advised that the Under-17 team will play a preliminary qualifier away to Botswana between January 10 and 12 before hosting the return tie between January 24 and 26.

The Under-17 World Cup will be held in India from November 2-21, 2020.

“Zifa places great value in ensuring that development teams participate in all matches that are provided by the world, continental and regional governing bodies. We call upon all stakeholders to take this great opportunity to partner the association in creating a lasting football legacy,” said Zifa in a statement.

To date, the only competition for junior women’s teams has been the Cosafa Women’s Championship where the Zimbabwe Under-20 women’s team finished fourth in August.

The Under-17 girls have not played any international game in 2019.