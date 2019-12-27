Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MHLOTSHANA FC were crowned champions of the Impande Homecoming Trophy held at Mhlotshana Business Centre in Mangwe district.

Mhlotshana beat Phakamani 2-0 in the final to clinch the trophy. Baghdad and Kwite were the other teams that took part in the tournament.

The Impande Homecoming Trophy is an annual invitational tournament held in Empandeni, Mangwe district on Christmas eve. The idea behind the tournament is to bring people together through sport and to also provide a platform for young players in the area to exhibit their skills.

Mhlotshana booked their place in the final following a 4-3 penalty shootout win over Kwite after the game had ended 1-1 in normal time.

Phakamani and Baghdad could also not be separated after 90 minutes, playing to a goalless draw before Phakamani clinched it 3-2 in a penalty shootout.

Meanwhile, the Impande Football League held an annual general meeting where teams for Mangwe district league were confirmed for the 2020 season.

Baghdad, Hanyani, Kwite, Matankeni, Mhlotshana, Mkhayeni, Mvalweni, Phakamani, Scotch and Silima will participate in the league.