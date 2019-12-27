Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

AN OK Supermarket shop assistant parking trolleys on the retail chain’s pavement was on Monday fatally hit by a speeding car which veered off the road after side swiping another vehicle, police have confirmed.

Mr Joseph Mugarwe (23) of Mucheke met his death when he was about to knock off from work.

Masvingo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said the incident occurred at about 11:40 pm.

She said Mr Mugarwe, who was seriously injured, was rushed to Makurira Memorial Clinic but died a few hours after admission.

His body was taken to Masvingo General Hospital for postmortem. “I can confirm receiving an accident report which claimed the life of a shop assistant at OK Supermarket here in town. The man was fatally hit by one of the cars which had been involved in a side swipe,” said Chief Insp Mazula.

She said on the fateful day, a man identified as Victor Takaindisa (27) of Mucheke was driving his vehicle from Harare direction along Josiah Tongogara while another motorist, Mr Munashe Bukuta (21) of Mucheke D was coming from Masvingo General Hospital along Robertson Street.

Upon arriving at corner Josiah Tongogara Street and Robertson Street, she said, Takaindisa ignored a red robot and side swiped Mr Bukuta’s vehicle.

She said Takaindisa’s car veered off the road and hit Mr Mugarwe.

Chief Insp Mazula said the two cars sustained minor damages and were both taken to Vehicle Inspection Department (VID) for inspection. She encouraged motorists to be cautious when driving on the country’s roads during Christmas and New Year holidays. — @walterbmswazie2