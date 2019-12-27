At the end of November, OneMoney announced that they would 0 rate all transactions on the mobile money platform until 31 December. One would assume that the tactic is working because OneMoney has announced an extension of the promotion until March 2020.

To help usher in the year 2020, NetOne has extend the zero-tariff promotion on One Money, until March 2020, as a means of cushioning the transacting public to pay school fees, make payments, send and receive money. We will continue with our mission to transform and develop lives through communication solutions, as we complement government efforts towards Vision 2030 – an upper middle class economy. NetOne CEO – Lazarus Muchenje

Before announcing the promotion, OneMoney made strides in the 3rd quarter when it grew its subscriber base by 27.8% from 335 132 to 428 529. This saw their market share grow to 6% from 4.8% whilst their main rival EcoCash fell from 94.4% to 93.3%.

Since announcing the Zero-transactions promotion last month NetOne has bolstered its agent and merchant network significantly:

19 000 Agents signed up

11 000 merchants signed up

OneMoney has grown in cash value by 6000%