Leonard Ncube in Victoria Falls

THE Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) is keen on promoting minority sports by introducing them at the grassroots level.

SRC Matabeleland North coordinator Newman Masuku challenged the National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) and their secondary school counterparts Nash to support this initiative by embracing minority sport codes.

“We as SRC administer more than 60 sport codes. We have to move away from the traditional sports like soccer, netball and maybe athletics and promote all other codes. All we need is to market these minority sports,” said Masuku.

He said the SRC is in the process of formulating a sports strategy whose vision is to develop every sport in the country.

“It is our wish that Nash and Naph be part of these tournaments so that the idea is embraced at different levels. We are also formulating a sports strategy as we work on growing our sports,” said Masuku.