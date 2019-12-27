Leonard Ncube

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin and his family have arrived in Victoria Falls where they were welcomed by Cosafa president Philip Chiyangwa and officials from the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

Čeferin jetted in aboard an Ethiopian Airways plane just after 11am.

Unlike other tourists who are chauffeur driven, Giovanni Vincenzo “Gianni” Infantino’s successor chose to drive himself to the Victoria Falls Hotel for a brief rest before visiting the Victoria Falls rainforest.

Čeferin said he was excited to be in Zimbabwe.

“This is my first time here and I am enjoying the weather because we really want this sun. I am on a private beach visit, but that won’t stop me from talking football matters with Philip,” he said.

Chiyangwa said Čeferin and his family will be in the country for days, they will visit a number of resort areas in the country.

“We have been talking about the Victoria Falls and he told me that they were told that the Falls are dry hence we want them to visit the Rainforest today before they even spend a night here,” said Chiyangwa.

