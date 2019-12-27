Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

BATSMEN Sean Williams and Craig Ervine are not part of the Tuskers team that faces Eagles in a four-day Logan Cup match that gets underway at Takashinga Cricket Club in Highfield, Harare, today.

Williams and Ervine, who played in Tuskers’ opening Logan Cup match against Mountaineers at Old Hararians reportedly have family commitments.

Ervine contributed 57 runs in two innings while Williams’ two attempts were worth 47 runs as Tuskers suffered a 244-run defeat to Mountaineers.

Tuskers have been boosted by the return of all-rounders Sikandar Raza and Luke Jongwe, who were not part of the team that faced Mountaineers.

Raza has just returned from the Qatar T10 League where he turned out for Heat Stormers.

Jongwe, who last played domestic cricket in March this year, did not make it into the Tuskers’ team against Mountaineers.

All is pointing to Raza and Jongwe being direct replacements for Ervine and Williams as both can contribute with bat and ball.

Tuskers will be looking for their first win in the country’s premier first-class cricket competition. John Nyumbu is again expected to lead the Bulawayo-based franchise.

Tuskers squad

Brian Chari, Nkosana Mpofu, Aarsh Jha, Sikandar Raza, Shoun Handirisi, Cunningham Ncube, Luke Jongwe, Ernest Masuku, Christopher Mpofu, Ainsley Ndlovu, Sheanopa Musekwa, John Nyumbu (captain), Thamsanqa Nunu. — @Mdawini_29