Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

ZANU-PF national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri is in the process of setting up a Conflict Management Structure in a bid to promote resolution of Zanu-PF party conflicts before they are taken to the National Disciplinary Committee.

This is contained in Cde Muchinguri’s report captured in the Central Committee report tabled at the recent Zanu-PF 18th National People’s Conference held in Goromonzi, Mashonaland East.

She said the Conflict Management Structure will allow Zanu- PF members to resolve party conflicts through negotiation and mediation processes before taking the cases to the National Disciplinary Committee

“Currently, the National Chairman’s office is in the process of setting up a Conflict Management Structure which is aimed at ensuring that Party members exhaust all conflict resolution measures before taking their cases to the National Disciplinary Committee. The envisaged conflict resolution structure being crafted by the office of the National Chairman will include mediation and negotiation to resolve Party conflicts,” said Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri.

The move is meant to ensure unity and harmony within the party and move away from abuse of processes in the old dispensation where votes of no confidence for example were used to pursue factional politics by the G40 cabal.

In the report, Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said in the course of the year, she managed to maintain social media visibility through WhatsApp groups which enabled interaction with the National Assembly members, Provincial chairpersons and Ministers of state in fulfilling the tasks assigned to her office by the Party’s constitution and the President.

She also assured Zanu-PF members that her office was committed to ensure that party’s electoral promises are fulfilled.

“During the period under review, the national Chairman’s Office carried out its Constitutional mandate by carrying out tasks as stipulated in the Party’s Constitution as well as those assigned to the National Chairman by His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of the party, Cde Dr Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa,” said Cde Muchinguri.

“The office of the National Chairman is dedicated and committed to ensuring the fulfilment of Party’s electoral promises and the implementation of conference resolutions as well as ensuring Party’s supremacy over government.”

Cde Muchinguri said she also held regular meetings with the provincial chairpersons, Ministers for Provincial Affairs and party heads which she said sought to ensure that the Government implemented party programmes through the interaction process that was created in line with its role as the implementing arm of the Party. — @michellzvanyanyan2