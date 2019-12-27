Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

SELF-PROCLAIMED queen of pole dancing, Zoey Sifelani and her Red Angels who have been missing in action for some time, will be in Bulawayo tomorrow for a show at Village Walk Lodge in Kensington.

The show which kicks off at 8PM will see other female dancers battle it out to win the hearts of the audience.

Village Walk Lodge manager Lovemore Matunguri said the show is a way of paying homage to the female dancers.

“We’re holding this show as a way of promoting female dancers in the city and the country at large. For a long time, these dancers have been stigmatised and labelled as prostitutes when in actual fact they are talented dancers,” said Matunguri.

He said the newly opened pub at the Village Walk will host more shows featuring locals.

“As an establishment we want to market local artistes as our contribution to growing their careers.

It’s our hope to see the local dance and music scene grow,” he said. — @mthabisi_mthire