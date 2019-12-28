Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AFTER failing to land the league title, Chicken Inn FC are planning to beef their squad to launch another strong challenge in 2020.

The Gamecocks finished the 2019 season in second place with 59 points, three behind winners FC Platinum.

Chicken Inn boasted a strong squad and only have themselves to blame for failing to win the championship..

They became just another unpredictable side and dropped points to teams that bookmakers had tipped them to win against.

Gamecocks secretary-general Tawengwa Hara said they had already secured some of the players on coach Joey Antipas’ wish list and are only waiting for him to return from holiday so that he notifies them which players must be released.

“Obviously, there will be a shake-up in the dressing room and all that depends on the technical team. The coach is in Kariba on holiday and will soon present his wish list and those that will be leaving. We want to strengthen our side and make sure we launch a strong title challenge,” said Hara.

Chicken Inn have already signed 29-year-old attacking midfielder Clive Dzingai from relegated Mushowani Stars, left-back Nomore Chinyerere from Hwange as well as unheralded 23-year-old Mosi Rovers defender Brian Giant.

When the 2019 season started, Chicken Inn brought in a number of players, who included the Ngezi Platinum Stars’ trio of goalkeeper Donovan Bernard, defensive midfielder Tichaona Chipunza and striker Clive Augusto.

They also signed the Dynamos trio of right-back Phakamani Dube, central midfielder Brett Amidu and winger Valentine Kadonzvo as well as winger Marlvin Gaki from Harare City. In mid-season, utility player Liberty Chakoroma joined the Gamecocks from Ngezi.

Their title charge somehow lost steam after they lost striker Augusto to South African side Maritzburg United in mid-season.

Augusto had banged in 14 goals by the time he left in mid-season and no other player was able to surpass his tally and he claimed the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Golden Boot award.

Losing Augusto to Maritzburg and veteran striker Obidiah Tarumbwa, who joined Southern Region Division One side Talen Vision, left Chicken Inn crippled as they went on to have a terrible second half of the season.

Among the vital points they dropped at home and which ultimately cost them the title were the 1-0 defeat to champions FC Platinum, 0-0 draw against Black Rhinos, 1-2 loss to Harare City, 1-1 draw against Yadah, 2-0 defeat to Manica Diamonds and identical 1-1 draws with Chapungu and Hwange. — @ZililoR