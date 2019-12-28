Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A BEITBRIDGE based cop and his accomplice have been arrested for allegedly stealing five beasts from a grazing area in Gwanda and selling them.

Blessing Moyana (33) who is stationed at ZRP Tuli Camp and Marshal Phida (36) were not asked to plead when they separately appeared briefly before Gwanda magistrate, Mrs Nomagugu Sibanda facing a stocktheft charge.

Both Moyana and Phida were remanded out of custody tomorrow for trial.

Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Moyana and Phida stole five beasts belonging to Mr Mthabisi Nkala and sold them to a villager.

“On 10 November in the middle of the night Moyana and Phida went to Mkhaliphe grazing area in Ward 20 in Gwanda and connived to steal cattle. They stole five beasts belonging to Mr Mthabisi Nkala and went away unnoticed.

“Moyana fraudulently cleared the beasts purporting that they belonged to his accomplice and they sold the animals to Mr Khulekani Moyo. The matter came to light after the complainant identified one of his beasts in a kraal at Muzimuni Village. Mr Nkala questioned the owner of the kraal who indicated that he had been given the beast by Mr Khulekani Moyo for safekeeping,” she said.

Miss Mutukwa said Mr Nkala reported the matter to the police who carried out investigations leading to the arrest of the accused persons on December 8.

She said two beasts were recovered. — @DubeMatutu