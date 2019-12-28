Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

When his twin brother Makhosana Mguni (from the Chicken Inn couple) was celebrating his wedding with Belinda Nyoni, Makhosini decided to propose to his South African girlfriend at the wedding.

There were tears of joy and love during the Chicken Inn couple wedding at the Grand Vista in Bulawayo on Boxing Day when Makhosini proposed.

Makhosini’s twin brother Makhosana proposed to Belinda on December 26, 2018 and he was the best man at their wedding when he proposed to his girlfriend, Nosipho Makhombothi from Kwazulu Natal.

In his speech as the best man, Makhosana chronicled how his twin brother was an inspiration to him and how they grew up watching each other’s backs.

Makhosini then turned to his girlfriend Nosipho who was in the audience and invited her to the front where he expressed his love for her. It was at this moment that some in the crowd realised that Makhosini was about to propose. His twin, seated at the high table tried to express a poker face, but from the look in his eyes, he was on it.

In no time Makhosini was on his knees and took out an engagement ring asking Nosipho to marry him. She was shocked and at the same time in tears of joy. The crowd started shouting and screaming in astonishment.

When she said yes, guests clapped and cheered while Makhosini’s aunts shed tears of joy as they could not contain their emotions. Some in the crowd were also heard saying Nosipho was lucky.

Speaking to Saturday Leisure just after the emotional moment, Nosipho said she had no clue that Makhosini wanted to propose.

“I love this man with all my heart and when he called me to the front, I didn’t know that he was about to propose. I was just as shocked as everyone here. I don’t know when he bought the ring, he’s sneaky,” said Nosipho.

Makhosini revealed that they had dated for one and a half years and he felt it right to ask her to marry him at his brother’s wedding.

“At first I was nervous as I did not know how I was going to go about it. When I started speaking and talking to her expressing my love during the best man’s speech, everything just rolled out,” said Makhosini.