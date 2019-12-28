Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Today marks a new journey for the December festivities in the city of Kings and Queens as Skyz Metro FM hosts a gig dubbed the “Bulawayo 2019 Shutdown” which replaces Kalawa gig.

South Africa’s Nasty C, Mafikizolo, Amapiano star De Mthuda of the Shesha Geza fame, Thol’ukuth’ hit-maker Killer Kau and Zimbabwe’s Winky D, Asaph and Cal Vin are part of the massive line-up of artistes billed to rock Bulawayo tonight.

The star-studded line-up also has locals that include Lee McHoney, Novuyo Seagirl, Msiz’kay, Shasha, GDA Fire, Mzoe 7, DJ Skaiva and Dostro & MK.

This is an event not to miss judging by its organisation. The event is likely to put the city’s artistes on the map as organisers have partnered one of the world’s biggest music companies, Universal Music Africa who will engage artistes during the event.

To show they mean business, the music company arrived in the city on Thursday and went straight to the venue.

Skyz Metro FM boss, Qhubani Moyo said all was in place for the show with the South African artistes expected to arrive in the city today.

“The guys from Universal Music arrived on Thursday with the SA artistes expected early on Saturday. All the artistes’ have been paid their performance fees so it’s all systems go,” said Moyo.

“This will be a show to remember. Tight security has been put in place as well and we’ll close down the road along Fife Street and Robert Mugabe for easy access to the venue for those who will use the George Silundika entrance.”

He said the Universal Music Group is in the country to facilitate engagements with local artistes for possible marketing of their works.

Moyo who is very passionate about the arts, said the ball is now in the artistes court .

He said selling of tickets for the show only started yesterday at Skyz Metro FM, Rainbow Hotel, Vista and the Jazz Cafe as they want to prevent selling of fake tickets.

Moyo said plans were underway to make the show an annual event.

“People should come in their numbers and support one of the country’s biggest shows that will be held annually,” he said.

The people of Bulawayo who have a rare opportunity of appearing on MTV Base as the event will be shown live.

The revellers will also sample some of Winky D’s new tracks off his Njema album due for release on Tuesday.

The single, Canaan which Winky D released this week is already trending.

Moyo said since the event will be broadcast live on DStv, show attendees should be at their best behaviour to avoid portraying the city in bad light.

Talented Novuyo Seagirl said she was elated to be sharing the stage with Africa’s finest musicians. — @mthabisi_mthire.