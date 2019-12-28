Oscar Rusenga in Triangle

PREMIERSHIP football champions FC Platinum are set to raid Triangle United again this year with revelations that the Zvishavane side are making manoeuvres on their captain Richard Kawondera.

Kawondera was the mainstay in Triangle’s 2019 campaign which earned him the first runner up accolade at the end of the year Castle Lager Soccer Star of the Year awards.

However, just like the other Soccer Star of the Year finalists produced before him in the Lowveld in the past few years, his next destination could be predictable.

For a third season in a row, Triangle have managed to produce soccer star finalists with 2018 season their best year producing two finalists.

All four finalists have moved soon after being crowned with Hillary Bakacheza and Nhamo Lameck being snapped up by FC Platinum.

Phineas Bamusi moved to Caps United at the beginning of the just-ended season while the 2019 Soccer Star of the Year runner-up Kawondera is set to finalise his deal with current league champions FC Platinum.

Triangle, who face a massive exodus, does not have the muscle to hold on to their best players and every season they are on a rebuilding phase.

They are also set to lose goalkeeper Marion Chang and defender Donald Dzvinyai to Ngezi Platinum while defensive link-man Trevor Mavunga is heavily linked with Dynamos.

Midfielder Pasca Manhanga is also leaving alongside wingback Praise Tonha and goalkeeper Tapiwa Chilenga while Allan Tavarwisa returned to Chapungu after the expiry of his six months’ loan deal.

Prisons officer Nyasha Chintuli, who finished the season on five goals including one in the Caf Confederation Cup, is likely to return to his parent club Tenax who got promoted into the topflight.

This means a third of Triangle’s squad is leaving and coach Taurayi Mangwiro will have a very busy January to build the team that can compete next season.

“It’s always the busiest period for coaches in trying to bring players and attend to grey areas. At the end of the season players move looking for new challenges and others are released and after that the job is to replace those with quality as well as experience,” said Mangwiro. Reports suggest former Highlanders, Jomo Cosmos and Yadah striker Ralph Matema (37) is likely to replace his namesake at Triangle while Hwange striker Shepherd Gadzikwa’s move to Triangle is also imminent.