Melissa Mpofu, Showbiz Editor

This year’s Victoria Falls Carnival which kicks off tomorrow is promising to be an exciting one, not necessarily because of the artistes, but the side activities which have been lined up.

With artistes such as AKA, Shekkinah, DJ Maphorisa, Prince Kaybee and Jah Signal set to usher revellers into the New Year, socialite, Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure has added onto the fun by arranging a boat party for fun lovers on New Years’ Eve.

The boat party, will be in the form of an All-White party, similar to the yacht parties Ginimbi throws in South Africa annually for his birthday.

Speaking from his base in Harare yesterday, Ginimbi said he had arranged this party as a way to liven the carnival.

“The Victoria Falls Carnival is a very great concept which I decided to be part of this year as we have a lot in common (partying). To make the event more interesting, I decided to organise the All-White Boat Party on the Zambezi River, a first of its kind,” said Ginimbi.

He said the boat will only accommodate 150 people with some artistes performing at the carnival likely to join in on the fun as the five-hour party on Tuesday, will begin at 11AM.

“The boat party will be hosted by fashionista Maison Du Style and will have several personalities on board. We didn’t want to have too many guests as there’s limited hence we want the party to only attract visitors who’ll be in Vic Falls for the carnival.”

At the carnival, people will have a feel of Ginimbi’s fun life as he is expected to set up a marquee from which he will host VVIP guests from December 29 to 31. The VVIP marquee is expected to attract the rich and famous and thereafter, he will host a carnival after-party through his G-Entertainment promotions company.

Ginimbi who runs the popular Dreams nightclub in Harare, said preparations for the after-party were at an advanced stage with the likes of SA socialite Faith Nketsi, Chief J, Uncle Rolen, TripLife, Power Circle and Shashl set to grace the event.

He said the after-party was closest to his heart as this is where people will have a full on G-Entertainment experience.

“I’m a party starter and at the carnival after-party, people should come dressed for the occasion as it’s definitely going to be off the hook. The who’s who are all going to be there so we’re looking forward to hosting guests and giving them a G-Entertainment feel.”

The after party will be held on New Year’s Eve at the posh Deluxe Suites which is a stone’s throw away from the carnival venue – the Vic Falls Farm School.

Initially, Ginimbi had just organised the carnival after-party which he had not made an All-White affair. But, being a huge fan of All-White parties, Ginimbi could not resist the urge of hosting an All-White party hence the boat party.