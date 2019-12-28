Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Cairo, Egypt

FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe has named his starting 11 for tonight’s Total Caf Champions League match against Al Ahly of Egypt at the Al Salam Stadium.

The team sees a number of changes with goalkeeper Francis Tizayi who had started in the opening two matches making way for Wallace Magalane while Gift Mbweti has also been benched in preference of Cameronian import Albert Eonde.

With defender Lawrence Mhlanga not making the trip, utility player Kelvin Madzongwe is likely to partner Gift Bello in the central defence.

The match kicks off at 9pm.

FC Platinum starting 11

Wallace Magalane, Raphael Muduviwa, Gift Bello, William Stima, Kelvin Madzongwe, Devon Chafa, Never Tigere, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Guyv Nsiala, Albert Eonde, Tawana Chikore