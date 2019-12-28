Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

This year’s edition of the Mapopoma Festival will now be a local affair as event organisers have scrapped the South African artistes who had initially been billed to perform and settled for local artistes only.

The three-day festival which is in its second edition will kick off tomorrow at Chinotimba Stadium.

Organisers had initially lined up Distruction Boyz, Big Nuz and Babes Wodumo to perform at the concert. Babes Wodumo was the first one to be dropped some months back following alleged xenophobic rants by her on her Twitter page.

Commenting on the latest development, spokesperson for the annual fete, Leslie Phiri said: “It’s all systems go. As you’re aware, we dropped Babes Wodumo after her alleged controversial xenophobic tweets and dropping her meant it was naturally going to be difficult to have Big Nuz come through (because of her boyfriend Mampintsha). In light of all that, we then decided to go exclusively local and have a festival for the locals by locals,” said Phiri.

He said he was confident that the local artists — ExQ, Stunner, Coco Africa, Fafi, Dollarbill, Valimbe Vibes, Ras Pombi, Afrika’s Movement, The Rift Kazinz, Nitefreak, Fortress D and MC Soshea would put on a good show. They will be supported by DJs Spevar, Fatso, Cleazer, Munya, Links and choreographer John Cole.

Security at the venue, Phiri said, will be tight to ensure safety of patrons and their belongings.

Explaining why they had changed venues to Chinotimba from the initial Victoria Falls Club, Phiri said they had settled for the Chinotimba Stadium in order to promote township tourism.

“We chose Chinotimba Stadium in order to promote township tourism. When people make their way to the venue, they will have an appreciation of Chinotimba suburb,” said Phiri.

Meanwhile, a separate “Fill Up” show has been organised at the same venue today and will feature performances from Sulumani Chimbetu, Hwindi President, Killer T, Kinnah, MC Abisha Palmer, DJ 2Bad.

They will be joined on stage by Victoria Falls artistes’ Kweseka Band, Mafia King, Navy Boy, Jah Mercy, Express Chimurenga Afro Fusion, Top Kings, MC Mashasha, Afro Dynasty Sounds, DJ Tafydee, DJ Gangster, and MC Stranger.

The show is being organised by Express Entertainment and although it has nothing to do with the Mapopoma Festival, it will definitely warm the stage for the annual event.

The other event running concurrently with the Mapopoma Festival is the four-day Falls Shutdown which kicks of today at the Comfort Pub and Grill. It will be headlined by Bozooker, Stunner, Ti Gonzi, Templeman and Garry B. — @ncubeleon.