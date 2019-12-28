Walter Mswazie in Masvingo

Masvingo City Council has approached the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works seeking borrowing powers for the US$20 million phase 2 water augmentation project.

The project will see the local authority installing a duplicate water plant at Bushmead Water Works to increase the daily pumping capacity from 30 to at least 42 megalitres.

The present pump was meant for about 30 000 residents but now the number has increased to about 90 000 people.

According to an advert, the cash strapped council has resolved to seek permission to borrow the money for the ambitious project.

“Notice is hereby given in terms of section 290 (2) of the Urban Councils Act, chapter 29:15 that the MCC has resolved to apply to the Minister of Local Government, and Public Works for borrowing powers in the sum of twenty million United States dollars. The money is required to carry out the following projects: Water Augmentation (US$20million).’’

In an interview finance and general-purpose chairman Councillor Babylon Beta said, “this idea was mooted way back in 2014 or 2015 but little has been done on the ground.’’

The city has been dogged by incessant water cuts with residents going for months without access to the precious liquid due to low pumping capacity worsened by load shedding. – @walterbmswazie2