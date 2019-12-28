Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

IT Starts with Soccer (ISWS) has completed the construction of a sports complex in Monde Village, outside Victoria Falls.

ISWS is a non-profit making organisation that combines soccer with community outreach projects to promote lasting change in disadvantaged African communities.

The sports complex will provide a place for hundreds of girls and boys to learn values such as kindness, respect, patience, friendship and courage while engaging in sporting activities which include football, volleyball and basketball.

This project was accomplished in partnership with Kids United Pediatric Dentistry from Boca Raton, Florida, United States of America.

Kids United uses healthy checkups as motivation to create happy smiles for children in need through their unique foundation titled “Play It Forward”.

They began by staging football tournaments for schools in Africa and were overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from the various communities.

Through these experiences, they realised that football was an effective way to not only reach children, but also bring communities together.

“Play is essential for developing problem-solving skills and maintaining positive cognitive development. Our goal is to share resources, both human and financial, in the creation of spaces devoted to play as a means for community engagement, service and participation for all people. We strive to level the playing field for children around the world,” said Doug Brown, founder of ISWS.

ISWS will use the facilities to inspire and teach children from the villages some life skills.