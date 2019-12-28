Rutendo Ngara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Tsholotsho community has launched a programme that seeks to address socio-economic challenges in the district.

The initiative targets to benefit 22 wards in the district.

Indosakusa Tsholotsho Community Development (ITCD) was formed in June 2019 and officially launched on December 23.

Speaking during the official launch of the programme, ITCD Chairperson Mrs Ellen Ndlovu said the initiative through donations, mobilising resources from injiva, business people, can achieve its mandate.

“Majority of Tsholotsho residents are all over the world in search of greener pastures. We have decided to come together as people from this district to address some of the challenges that we are facing,” she said.

Mrs Ndlovu said her organiation which has already started resources mobilisation, recently donated paint, foodstuffs, blankets and equipment to Tsholotsho District Hospital.

One of the members Mr Judah Mthembo said they decided to complement Government efforts to develop the district.

“We don’t have water in Indosakusa village so we need to mobilise resources to construct a dam or drill boreholes. We should not wait for Government to implement development project but we should fund some of the projects because we have friends and relatives around the globe,” he said.

ITCD Project Coordinator Mr Wiseman Ndlovu said the organisation was for all the people of Tsholotsho and as such was apolitical.

“What Tsholotsho people are simply doing is pooling resources together for the development of our area so that we improve people’s welfare. We are here to coordinate this insatiable developmental ambition of our people.

‘‘Watch out for more people-centred sustainable development projects to follow,” he said. – @missngara