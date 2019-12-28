Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

MATABELELAND North Volleyball Association chairperson Sifiso Buhlungu says they have done enough groundwork to start a provincial league in 2020.

The association is working towards the creation of a vibrant league that will feature teams from the province’s districts. At present Matabeleland North is the only province without a league.

The province has as a result not enjoyed meaningful volleyball action over the years and the association is keen to revive the game.

“We have done enough groundwork for us to have a provincial league next year and ours will be different from other provinces. We want to grow the sport at the grassroots level, which is why we have placed more emphasis on having district teams. There is a lot of talent in this province and we are hoping to tap into it,” said Buhlungu.

He said primary schools in the province were not doing well at national level and there was therefore a need to ensure the sport is played throughout the year as opposed to just wait for second term.

“I believe 2019 has been a fruitful year for us. We managed to host a Level One coaching course where 23 coaches were trained in Victoria Falls and a good number came from our province. We also managed to host two successful tournaments in Victoria Falls.

“In 2020 we will be hosting Under-20 Naph nationals as well as the Zimbabwe Volleyball Association annual general meeting in February. We hope to have more workshops for our referees and coaches. We also want to venture into beach volleyball,” he said. – @innocentskizoe