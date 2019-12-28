Diaspora Correspondent

Zimbabwean reggae artiste Don Franco Tafari has been dominating the South African reggae ecosystem, with his new project “Satori” being playlisted across the globe.

The crooner, real name Lucas Dumhi hails from Kwekwe and has been living in South Africa for over a decade where he has been honing his craft.

“Satori”, which he describes as a mini-project before a bigger album he is working on, has been performing well across the continent.

Speaking to The Herald Diaspora, Don Franco said the new project has opened doors for him. “The Project was rated by YFM as one of the best produced projects for 2019. So far, tracks from this project are doing well. The songs have since been playlisted in Kenya, Ethiopia and Italy,” he said.

The reggae artiste has Jamaican superstar Turbulence on the eight track project. “On this project I collaborated with Turbulence on a tune titled “Soldier in Me”. The tune has had 700 000 streams on Spotify since its release,” Don Franco said.

The streaming figures are considered high even by South African standards.

The project has works of producers from Holland, America, Italy, South Africa and his longtime producer Rebel Shumba who is a Zimbabwean. Don Franco has been in South Africa for the past 13 years, seven of them lived as a full-time recording artiste. He has graced stages across the world.

I have performed in Ethiopia where I was made a Brand Ambassador for a Haile Selassie Commemoration Festival, Kenya, Nigeria for the Nigerian Reggae festival, Gambia and Malawi. He has shared stages with the likes of Jesse Royal, Protoje, Lutan Fyah and Gappy Ranks.

Despite his considerable success globally, Don Franco says he yearns to be honoured in his own home as well. “My hope is to penetrate the Zimbabwean market. I am working on creating inroads to make sure my people get to consume my art as well. I will not stop working until my work is known in Zimbabwe,” he said.