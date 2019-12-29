Sikhumbuzo Moyo in Cairo, Egypt

FOOTBALL is all about scoring and failure to do so most certainly means a loss.

It’s becoming a frustratingly familiar template for FC Platinum in this Caf Champions League campaign after they lost their third match on the trot, going down 0-2 to Egyptian giants Al Ahly at the Al Salam Stadium on a bitingly cold Friday night despite enjoying better ball possession, especially in the first half.

A section of the home team’s supporters walked out of the stadium in frustration in the first half as they feared that they might witness an embarrassing defeat.

Like in their previous two matches against Al Hilal of Sudan and Etoile Du Sahel of Tunisia, they were again punished for failing to transform their superior ball possession into goals.

The hosts, who started the match in terrific form, went ahead as early as the eighth minute through a Walid Ebeid shot that beat the diving Wallace Magalane all systems out.

Ebeid completed his brace, albeit in controversial fashion in the 67th minute after converting a spot kick that was awarded by Burundian referee Georges Gatogato, who adjudged that defender and captain Gift Bello had fouled Ahmed Youssef inside the box.

The penalty goal somehow sucked energy out of the FC Platinum players because it came at a crucial time when they were hunting for an equaliser.

The telepathic understanding between Never Tigere and Rodwell Chinyengetere was a marvel to watch while DR Congo import Guyv Nsiala was a handful on the left wing.

Midfield enforcer Kelvin Madzongwe covered every blade of grass with the tried and trusted Devon Chafa taking care of matters in the defensive midfield role while Bello William Stima, Tawana Chikore and Raphael Muduviwa were not taking any prisoners despite the fact that the home side was leading.

“It was a difficult match for us,” conceded Al Ahly coach Rene Weiler. “However, our objective was to win and we achieved that,” he said.

For Lizwe Sweswe, the FC Platinum coach, it was the same old story, albeit on different territory.

“It was a good match, we fought hard and the boys gave it their all, but sadly it wasn’t to be for us. We live to fight another battle,” said Sweswe.

FC Platinum will resume preparations for the Al Ahly return leg and 2020 Castle Lager Premiership season on January 4.

Teams

Al Ahly: Mohamed Elshenawy, Qualid Azaro, Walid Ebeid, Ayman Elsayed, Alio Dieng, Amro Elsoulia, Saadeldin Ali(Ramy Moustafa 16th min) Ali Maaloul, Ahmed Youssef, Ahmed Fathi, Oluwafemi Ajayi (, Hussein Hassan 21st min)

Substitutes: Mahmoud Mansour, Ali Mostafa (gk), Mohammed Moursy, Hossam Ashour, Mohammed Eldewerdash

FC Platinum: Wallace Magalane, Raphael Muduviwa, Gift Bello, William Stima, Kelvin Madzongwe, Devon Chafa, Never Tigere, Rodwell Chinyengetere, Guyv Nsiala, Albert Eonde (Gift Mbweti 77th min)

Substitutes: Rahman Kutsanzira, Rainsom Pavari,Mkhokheli Dube, Petros Mhari, Charles Sibanda, Perfect Chikwende

Referee: Georges Gatogato (Burundi)

First assistance: Habib Sanou (Burkina Faso)

Second assistant: Samuel Pwadutakam (Nigeria)

Fourth official: Pacifique Ndabihawenimana (Burundi)

Match commissioner: Sylvester Kirwa (Kenya)