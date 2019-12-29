Mthabisi Tshuma/Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

There was poor turnout at the inaugural Bulawayo Shutdown at Queens Sports Club on Saturday night.

Most revellers said they could not attend the show because the show tickets were very expensive with the cheapest selling for R250 and the most expensive pegged at R900.

Many people took to social media to express dismay at the prices of tickets saying many of them could not afford hence the poor turnout.

Some people however said the chilly weather could have also contibuted to the poor turn out.

One who visited the show venue at 8pm and left can be excused for concluding that the show was a monumental flop as just a handful of people had passed through the gates by that time.

When Novuyo Seagirl took to the stage about an hour later people began to trickle in. The AEIOU hit maker did not disappoint as she set the tone for what was to be great evening of dancing and partying.

After Seagirl hip hop musicians Cal Vin, Asaph and Msiz’kay took to the stage and they too did their best to warm the stage.

The boys from Gwanda (GDA Fire) also gave a good account of themselves.

When Mafikizolo came on stage at about midnight, they proved that they are in a class of their own.

The group whose dazzling outfits and dances mesmerised the showgoers, confirmed that South African music groups are setting the pace on the African continent.

The band took the revellers down memory lane with songs from their debut album Kwela which has the popular song Ndihamba Nawe. When Nasty C took to the stage, the partying mood was now high as revelllers sang along to all his hits. He ended his set with his soulful hit SMA featuring Rowlene.

Award winning, sexy Nadia Nakai looked out of place because the performance by Nasty C had left the crowd in delirium.

There was a temporary power cut before the Ninja President (Winky D) took to the stage but it seems this did not dampen the revellers’ spirits.

When power was restored Winky D did not waste time and kicked off with his new single Canaan from his upcoming album.

The Ninja President’s hits such as Disappear and Bhebhi raMwari proved very popular with revellers.

Closing the show in the wee hours of the morning, was queen of Amapiano, Shasha behind the Akulaleki hit.

While the numbers were not that massive, Bulawayo party lovers danced, jumped and cheered the likes of Nasty C, Mafikizolo and Winky D during the inaugural Bulawayo 2019 Shutdown at Queens Sports Club.-Follow on Twitter @mthabisi_mthire/ @bonganinkunzi