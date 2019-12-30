Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

Andy Muridzo and the Jeetaz band will be heading to Gwanda today for an end of year show dubbed Gwanda Shutdown gig that will be held at Phoenix Pub and Grill popularly known as Eyadini.

The gig will see Gwanda’s GDA Fire and Zhezhingtons also performing as the mining town closes on 2019 entertainment nightlife.

The GDA Fire were among the groups that perfomed at the Bulawayo 2019 Shutdown concert held at Queens Sports Club on Saturday.

At the Gwanda show the musicians will be supported by Bulawayo’s finest disc jockey DJ Sweeto, T Money and Gwanda’s high rising Nick Soul.

Organiser of the show Bekithemba Masuku said they want to honour party lovers in the mining town with a memorable gig.

“We want party lovers to enter the new year in style through a great show that will see artistes from around the country come together for one good cause. We chose a diverse line-up because people like different things,” said Masuku.

He said gates will be open as early as 6pm.

“Lucky attendees will get braai packs while others will enjoy free entry,” said Masuku. – @mthabisi_mthire.