Ronald Mashinga, Sports Reporter

BRAZILIAN Soccer Schools (BSS) Zimbabwe will hold its five-day football training programme at Busters Sports Club from January 6-10, 2020.

BSS is an organisation that cultivates principles of fair play, respect for opponents, develops and implements football intelligence and teamwork at the grassroots level.

The programme is for boys and girls aged from five to 18 years and seeks to provide unique football coaching to children for the development of football in Zimbabwe and across the globe.

“These programmes are game-changers, providing solid age-appropriate life lessons to children while they enjoy learning and playing soccer. We have taken the best of old school teaching principles and woven them into a modern and dynamic soccer programme that delivers results on and off the pitch,” said BSS in a statement

The children will be taught the basics of football such as passing the ball, ball control, dribbling, shooting and goalkeeping.

For development, BSS uses the smaller size two ball to aid individual techniques. The ball provides the best skill-building environment for 11-aside football.