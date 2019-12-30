Wayne Chiridza, Showbiz Reporter

CHRISTMAS has come and gone and people are now looking forward to the New Year.

The festive season which is slowly coming to an end has had people reconnecting and spending time with their families after being separated for the better part of the year.

Now all attention has shifted to the New Year which people are looking forward to as they have hopes it will be a better year.

Showbiz caught up with some Bulawayo residents to find out how they celebrated Christmas.

A Makokoba resident, Phineas Nkomo said: “It wasn’t really like the Christmas I grew up knowing but as someone who’s been away from home for a long time, I cherish this time because I get to be free from work.”

Others were not really on the merry side as it was like any normal day to them as they had to work.

“I spent the day at work so for me, I can’t say I celebrated Christmas because even on Boxing Day I went to work again. I would have preferred to be with others out there having a good time,” said a Bradfield resident, Conrad Sungayi.

People are now looking forward to the next big day which is New Year.

“I enjoyed my Christmas as we had a braai at home with the family. Now, I’m budgeting for the next big day, New Year as I want to get into 2020 in style,” said John Smith from Hillside.

Christmas is generally a time of giving and being with others while New Year is a time to reflect and make resolutions.– @waynecas