Michell Zvanyanya, Chronicle Reporter

THE Sanitary Aid Zimbabwe Trust (SAZ) is appealing to the Government to adopt systems that will ensure effective utilisation of the 2020 sanitary wear budget to promote menstrual care for rural school girls.

Primary and Secondary school girls are set to receive free sanitary wear starting from next month after Government set aside $200 million for pads.

Presenting his 2020 National Budget Statement in Parliament last month, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said the intervention would begin with rural pupils from Grade Four up to Form Six who are less privileged.

In an interview yesterday, SAZ Director, Ms Theresa Nyava said the effective utilisation of the sanitary wear budget will help reduce period poverty that causes most girls in rural areas to miss school.

She urged the Government to create a vibrant committee that will monitor the implementation of the programme and ensure intended beneficiaries access the pads.

“We urge the Government through its responsible Ministries such as Treasury, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education as well as the Ministry of Health and Childcare to urgently set up a vibrant committee to come up with concrete modalities for the implementation of this programme. For example, the Treasury is supposed to expeditiously release financial resources before the opening of school term. Modalities should be agreed on through consultation with various menstrual care stakeholders and intended beneficiaries to understand the type of sanitary wear to be distributed,” said Ms Nyava.

“As an organisation we are of the view that menstrual options such as reusable pads, menstrual underwear and sanitary cups should be given priority as they are cost effective, sustainable and eco-friendly.”

She said Government must also implement educational programmes to train rural teachers and health officers on various sustainable sanitary wear options for them to educate girls who are beneficiaries.

“The majority of rural school girls have never used commercial sanitary wear and they therefore need to be taught how to observe optimal menstrual hygiene management. If there is a need to prepare pamphlets or training modules, this should be prioritised. Other logistical issues relating to ensuring that these menstrual care products reach intended beneficiaries timeously should be worked on,” said Ms Nyava.

The prices of sanitary wear were going up every now and then forcing some girls to resort to using contraceptives to avoid their periods.

This poses risks to young girls as it affects their reproductive health system. The prices of sanitary wear range between ZWL$10 and ZWL$20.

Organisations like the Menstrual Health Specialists Trust have come on board to make sure vulnerable women and girls are provided with safe, affordable, sustainable and eco-friendly sanitary wear. The trust has since introduced menstrual cups that can be used for up to 10 years and period pants that hold up to two tampons worth of menstrual blood. — @michellzvanyanyan2