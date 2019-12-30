Chibuku Products Limited on Saturday treated its customers at Chilinde-based Chikamveka Tavern in Lilongwe to a free music party and free beers.

Manda( centre) interacts with some Chibuku consumers. -Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times Musician Katelele Ching’oma in yellow performing . -Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times Dancers showcasing their skills . -Photo by Watipaso Mzungu, Nyasa Times

Over 100 people braved the rains to enjoy vibes from Katelele Ching’oma, Duster Namakhwa and Henry Matatizo. The three artists were backed by the Lilongwe-based Six Solid Band.

Powered by Fredrick Matiya Entertainment, the artists kept the imbibers on their toe from 2pm till 9pm.

And as the party went on, officials from Chibuku Products Limited went around splashing prizes to lucky customers who won various prizes in the Kumwa Nkuiphula Promotion.

And speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, CPL Central Region Sales and Distribution Manager, Vitumbiko Soko, said the company appreciates the loyalty of its customers.

“We have organised this free music show to express our gratitude and appreciation to the customers for buying our products for the whole of 2019. And it is our expectation that they will remain loyal in the coming year,” said Soko.

The Central Region Sales and Distribution Manager added that Chibuku Products Limited will continue introducing new and exciting products to meet the needs of its customers.

“Our customers should expect more from us. We will continue introducing competitions to rewards them. So, I wish to assure them that the sky is the limit for Chibuku Products Limited,” he emphasised.

Kingsley Manda – a longtime partner and a revered distributor of Chibuku products in the Central Region – said he will introduce exciting services to ensure the Chibuku drinkers enjoy maximum entertainment.

Among others, Manda said he will soon introduce a braii and restaurant, DSTv and pool competitions every weekend.

“And to cap it all, lucky customers will from January 2020 stand chances of winning various prizes such as phones. And from February 2020, lucky customers will be winning scholarships for their secondary school-going children. The aim is to contribute towards the education of the children of our customers,” he said.