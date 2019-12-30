Cape Town — Legendary Proteas duo AB de Villiers and Dale Steyn have been named in Wisden’s Top 5 cricketers of the decade.

The South African duo joined Australian batsman Steve Smith, Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Australian women’s all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

Steyn became the only specialist bowler to be named as one of the five Wisden cricketers of the decade.

The Proteas fast bowler entered the decade (2010) as the world’s No 1 Test bowler and finished his red-ball cricket career in 2019.

In August, Steyn announced his retirement from Test cricket, but is still available for the Proteas in limited overs cricket.

Steyn played 93 Tests for the Proteas — ending with 439 wickets — the most in the long format by a Proteas bowler.

“He entered the decade ranked as the No 1 Test bowler in the world and held on to that position for another four years… it’s his feats in Test cricket for which he will be best remembered, and for the passion and skill with which he played the game. Tearing in relentlessly, eyes popping, veins bulging, stumps splattering,” said Wisden writer, Jo Harman.

De Villiers retired from all forms of international cricket in 2018, but still remains one of the most popular cricketers in the world.

De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 One-Day Internationals ODIs and 78 T20s for South Africa.

The 35-year-old retired with a Test average of 50.66 and an ODI average of 53.50.

De Villiers ended his career as the No 2 ODI ranked player in the world and as the second highest run-scorer behind Jacques Kallis with 9 577 runs.

“During his extended peak, he was able to do basically everything, and do it better than basically everyone else in the world. It’s why the nickname ‘Mr. 360’ suits him perfectly,” said Wisden writer, Ben Gardner.

Meanwhile, Proteas wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has broken into the Top 10 in the latest ICC Test rankings following South Africa’s win in the first Test at Centurion on Sunday.

De Kock, who was also named man-of-the-match, scored 95 and 34 as he helped the Proteas to a 107-run victory against England.

His performance in Pretoria saw him advance eight places – to reach the 10th position.

South African-born Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne moved up one place to career-best fourth position after his 63 and 19 in the Melbourne Test against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Proteas seamer Kagiso Rabada slipped one position in the Test bowler rankings despite taking 3/68 and 4/103 in Pretoria.

He will end 2019 in third place behind Australia’s Pat Cummins and Black Caps bowler Neil Wagner.

Rabada was No 1 for 44 days after starting 2019 in top position.

Proteas all-rounder Vernon Philander moved up three places to fifth position in the bowling rankings after his contributions with ball of 4/16 and 0/35.

Philander announced his retirement from international cricket following the four-match Test series against England.

The second Test at Newlands is scheduled to get under way on Friday, January 3.

ICC Test rankings:

Batsmen

1. Virat Kohli (IND) — 928

2. Steve Smith (AUS) — 911

3. Kane Williamson (NZ) — 822

4. Marcus Labuschagne (AUS) — 805

5. Cheteshwar Pujara (IND) — 791

6. Babar Azam (PAK) — 767

7. David Warner (AUS) — 759

7. Ajinkya Rahane (IND) — 759

9. Joe Root (ENG) — 754

10. Quinton de Kock (SA) — 712

Bowlers

1. Pat Cummins (AUS) — 902

2. Neil Wagner (NZ) – 859

3. Kagiso Rabada (SA) – 832

4. Jason Holder (WI) – 830

5. Vernon Philander (SA) – 800

6. Jasprit Bumrah (IND) – 794

7. Mitchell Starc (AUS) – 790

8. Josh Hazlewood (AUS) – 777

9. Ravichandran Ashwin (IND) – 772

10. Mohammed Shami (IND) – 771. — AFP.