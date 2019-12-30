Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC are battling to hold onto the players that starred in their miraculous escape from relegation as a number of Castle Lager Premier Soccer League sides are planning to raid the “Twitter Kings”.

Chiefs goalkeeper David “Rambo” Bizabani, striker Farau Matare, left-back Brendon Mpofu and defender Marlvin Mkolo, who can play on the right side or in central defence, have been heavily linked with possible moves to Highlanders.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are also reportedly interested in Mkolo while Dynamos are said to have inquired about the availability of midfielder Arthur “Diego” Musiiwa.

League champions FC Platinum are said to be keen on Matare, with Young Warriors utility player Shadreck Nyahwa on Triangle United coach Taurai Mangwiro’s radar.

Dumisani Mantula, Bulawayo Chiefs chief executive officer, said their plans to form a formidable squad for 2020 season are being threatened by “sharks” that are after their key players.

Acknowledging that “fat” financial resources play a critical role in retaining players, Mantula warned clubs that some of the players they are interested in have running contracts.

“Bulawayo Chiefs is there to stay in the Premier Soccer League. Next year we want to effectively compete, be a better side than the one you saw this season. For the past two years we’ve been learning, and I think it’s time we move from fighting against relegation and compete for honours,” said Mantula.

“I know some of these players that are being talked about are contracted and if contracted those interested in the players should follow the right channels. We won’t bully the boys and force them to stay. We know behind the scenes sharks are many and are dangling carrots to the boys. We’ll try to talk to the boys. We also wish that someday we’ll represent Zimbabwe in continental football but we can’t do that if we keep losing our top players,” he said.

Last season Chiefs lost Perfect Chikwende to FC Platinum and the player scored the 2019 championship deciding goal against Caps United on the last day of the season which the platinum miners won 1-0.

They also lost central defenders Polite Moyo and Andrew Tandi, who joined Ngezi Platinum Stars and Black Rhinos. Former skipper Gracious Mleya joined air force side Chapungu at the beginning of the 2019 season.

On how they plan to be a competitive while continuously losing key players, Mantula said: “The major problem is lack of resources. I’ll be frank with you; the prevailing economic conditions have an impact on our game. When it comes to holding onto your cream of players, the economy plays a major role. I’m hoping that we manage to entice two or three corporate partners to assist us because if that doesn’t happen, it will be difficult. We have a funder, who has been carrying the team since its formation in 2012 and he has done a good job to keep brand Bulawayo Chiefs alive. Now it’s time to incorporate partners who share the same vision as Bulawayo Chiefs to empower and develop young footballers while at the same time being a competitive unit.” — @ZililoR.