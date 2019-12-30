Rutendo Ngara, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE are appealing for information that might lead to the location of a woman who allegedly kidnapped a three-month-old baby on December 23 in Shurugwi.

On their twitter handle, police said the baby was allegedly kidnapped by Memory Nowa, the mother’s cousin.

“Police are investigating a case of kidnapping which occurred on December 23 at around 5PM at Sebanga Extension in Shurugwi,” read the tweet.

It is alleged that Nowa visited the family and disappeared with the baby.

“The suspect took advantage of the mother’s absence and went away with the child to an undisclosed destination,” said the police. — @missngara