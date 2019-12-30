Business Reporter

AFRICA’S massive US$500 billion retail industry is set to benefit immensely from the SGI Dubai, an international exhibition for retail, digital printing, signage and LED categories to be held next month in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. According to the International Expo Consultants (IEC), who are the show organisers, Africa’s growing youth population, rapid urbanisation and the increased purchasing power of these consumers, are key factors driving this massive US$500 billion retail ecosystem.

“This high growth industry needs to be equipped with the latest innovation and communication tools to further sustain the growth and attract the right target audience, especially the millennials,” said IEC in an update statement distributed by the APO group.

“Retail is all about consumer experience and SGI Dubai 2020, a 23-year old trade show that heavily caters for this rapidly burgeoning retail signage and printing industries, is the ideal destination for African retail establishments.”

The exhibition would be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre, from January 12th to 14th 2020, coinciding with the city’s mega shopping festival that attracts millions of visitors from across the globe. IEC chief executive officer, Sharif Rahman, stated:

“It’s important to strategise your ‘go-to market’ strategy. To create and drive a strategic market entry approach into the region, one needs to comprehend the complex retail structure that drives the retail industry.

“The signages both traditional and digital coupled with the wide format printing industry will all become integral elements of the retail industry. We welcome hundreds of visitors from the African region year-on-year.”

Africa is home to 55 independent states, which are characterised by diverse economies and consumption patterns. The continent offers attractive opportunities for entities wishing to expand into new frontier markets. Retailing contributions to GDP across the region continue to increase, indicating that the region is consumption driven.

IEC said the show would also include car wrapping displays, seminars and workshops conducted by industry experts under the banner of ‘Knowledge Series 2020’.