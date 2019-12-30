Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A 19-YEAR-OLD woman died at the Bulawayo 2019 Shutdown concert yesterday morning when she was choked by her jacket which was caught on the razor wire as she attempted to jump over a precast wall.

It’s suspected Shantelle Sibangilizwe Ndlovu of Cowdray Park suburb, was trying to gain free entry into the show where South Africa’s Nasty C, Mafikizolo, Nadia Nakai and Zimbabwe’s Winky D, Cal vin, Asaph and Novuyo Seagirl were performing.

Ndlovu who was hanging by the jacket from the razor wire behind the second VVIP, was discovered at around 3AM yesterday.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Chief Inspector Precious Simango confirmed the incident saying police found Ndlovu semi-conscious.

“Informant who was part of the revellers at the 2019 Shutdown Music show informed police that there was a lady hanging from the razor wire at the durawall (precast wall). Police attended the scene and found the now deceased (Ndlovu) semi-conscious hanging by a jacket on the durawall with her feet on the ground,” said Chief Insp Simango.

She said that the late Ndlovu was found with some unknown brown substance in a sachet and was taken to hospital.

“She had visible scratches on her neck which were likely attributed to the razor wire. Police searched her and found in her possession a sachet of an unknown brown powder. She was taken to Mpilo Central hospital where the doctor certified her dead upon arrival,” said Chief Insp Simango.

A witness at the scene said Ndlovu had a pulse when she was discovered by a man who also wanted to use the same point she is suspected to have jumped from, to gain free entry.

“We went there after being alerted by the man and when we checked she had a pulse,” said the witness who declined to be named.

The witness said when they called an ambulance, they were advised that the ambulance had no fuel.

Mpilo Central Hospital clinical director Dr Solwayo Ngwenya confirmed that Ndlovu was already dead when she arrived at the hospital.

