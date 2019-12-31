Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

BEITBRIDGE East legislator Albert Nguluvhe has urged communities in his area to fully utilise the water in the Limpopo River to boost citrus production and irrigation farming projects.

He said increased production at local level was at the heart of the Government’s devolution drive with agriculture being a key sector for Beitbridge.

Nguluvhe made the remarks during a recent meeting with traditional leaders at Chief Matibe’s homestead in Madaulo area.

“As a people we must fully participate in matters that seek to uplift our way of life and economies at household level. We have many water bodies in our area among them the Limpopo River, which we may use to boost citrus production and irrigation farming,” he said. He said this must be done in consultation with relevant authorities and technocrats.

Cde Nguluvhe said the district’s environment was very good for citrus production especially in areas close to water bodies.

“As traditional leaders let’s sit down with communities and agree on which major project to undertake.

“It is sad to note that we have thriving citrus plantations on the south of the Limpopo River and we fail to make use of the water within our reach,” he said.

The legislator said traditional leaders were key development actors and should push Government and community initiatives at local level. He challenged communities to be innovative and initiate development with every stakeholder coming on board.

“Where possible let’s put resources together and fix what we can rather than fold our hands and wait for Government. We have managed to start the resuscitation of the Tshikwalakwala Irrigation with the assistance of development agencies supported by community participation and this is as it should be,” he said.

Cde Nguluvhe said Beitbridge town was growing rapidly and had a huge market for fresh farm produce such as citrus fruits.